16-year-old struck by car on Cahill Ave. in Inver Grove Heights

A 16-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing Cahill Avenue in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota just before 9 p.m. Saturday night. According to Inver Grove Heights police, the driver showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Cahill Avenue at about 8:56 p.m. Saturday. The boy was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with injuries sustained from the accident.

Inver Grove Heights police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.