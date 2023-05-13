16-year-old shot and killed at Brooklyn Park market

article

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting at the African Market on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from "numerous gunshot wounds."

First responders provided emergency aid to the teenager at the scene, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the victim’s name.

Law enforcement extensively searched the area but did not locate the suspect, police said. No arrests have been made. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Brooklyn Park police here.

The case remains under investigation.