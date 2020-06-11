15 other universities join North Central in creating a George Floyd Memorial Scholarship

article

North Central University has formally established the first George Floyd Memorial Scholarship after announcing its creation at Floyd’s funeral service at the university last week.

University President Scott Hagan announced the scholarship would be geared toward educating aspiring young black American leaders and challenged all other American universities to establish their own.

“Far beyond North Central University, I am now challenging every university president in the United States of America to establish your own George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund, so people across this nation can give to the college of their choice,” Hagan said.

So far, 15 other universities have committed to creating their own George Floyd Memorial Scholarships including the University of Arizona, Alabama State and Missouri State.

At North Central, $53,000 were committed to the scholarship fund before Hagan's formal announcement.

Those wishing to donate to North Central’s George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund may visit northcentral.edu/georgefloydfund.