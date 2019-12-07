12-year-old from New Ulm, Minn. killed in snowmobile crash

A 12-year-old boy has died after a crash involving a snowmobile in Nicollet, Minnesota on Saturday.

The Nicollet County Sheriff says deputies responded to the crash involving a single snowmobile around 4:44 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Street and 2nd Street.

Deputies say the boy, who was from New Ulm, was killed but further details have not been released.

Along with the sheriff's office, a helicopter from Mayo Clinic Health System was also called in along with Minnesota State Patrol and the Nicollet Fire Department.