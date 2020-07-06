12-year-old boy injured in possible road rage shooting in north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured Monday night in north Minneapolis, according to MPD spokesman Garret Parten.

Parten says the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Humboldt Avenue North and 49th Avenue North.

He says reportedly an unknown car was tailgating the family’s car and then pulled up alongside them and fired shots, which hit the 12-year-old boy. They drove to North Memorial Medical Center, where they notified law enforcement. The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.