12-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Paul: Police

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in St. Paul early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Stinson Street shortly before 5 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the boy and release his cause of death at a later time.

St. Paul police are working to learn the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and officers are interviewing possible witnesses. Police did not provide further details as of Saturday morning and said the incident remains under investigation.

Saturday’s shooting in St. Paul is the 22nd homicide of 2023 for the city.