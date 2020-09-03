Expand / Collapse search

10 Minneapolis men accuse St. Louis Park company of employment discrimination

A group of 10 men is accusing Medline Express in St. Louis Park of employment discrimination. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Ten Minneapolis men are accusing a St. Louis Park company of employment discrimination. 

Thursday, the Minnesota chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations and Morris Law Group announced a lawsuit filed against Medline Express. The men say they were terminated on the same day and replaced with white workers. They also say they were subjected to racial slurs, they were told they couldn’t pray and were not allowed to use the company’s bathroom.

“We need Medline to step up and be accountable for what they’ve done to multiple families,” said Abdiweli Hashi, a plaintiff in the case. “I hope Minnesota Department of Human Rights and CAIR bring light to this unlawful company.”

The employees were contractors paid to deliver prescriptions. Medline Express did not respond to calls for comment.
 