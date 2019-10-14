1 shot in Walmart parking lot in Blaine, Minnesota

article

One peson was shot at the Walmart in Blaine, Minnesota early Monday morning.

According to Anoka County sheriff's dispatch, at 5:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart located at 11505 Ulysses Street. The shooting occurred in the store's parking lot.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his ear and the top of his head.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

No one is in custody.

The Walmart is open, but a portion of the parking lot remains cordoned off while authorities investigate the shooting.