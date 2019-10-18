1 shot, 1 in custody after shooting on Fond du Lac Reservation

article

One man was shot and a suspect was arrested after a shooting on an Indian reservation near Cloquet, Minnesota Friday morning.

Authorities say the shooting occurred inside a community center gymnasium on the Fond du Lac Reservation, where a funeral was taking place.

The suspect reportedly had a rifle and shot the victim the head. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The shooting prompted a full lockdown at the nearby Fond du Lac Ojibwe School, although school was not in session at the time.

The shooting remains under investigation. More details are expected to be released Friday afternoon.