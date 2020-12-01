1 person unaccounted for after fire at Maple Grove storage building

article

One person is unaccounted for after a fire destroyed a building at a storage facility for boats and RVs in Maple Grove, Minnesota, according to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush.

Bush says the fire broke out at Hansen Outdoor Storage on Bass Lake Road Tuesday around 6:13 p.m. The initial call stated there were three people in the building and smoke was showing.

When firefighters arrived, two people were able to get out of the building, but one person remained missing. Crews tried to go inside the building, but had to pull out due to the flames as the fire grew to a two-alarm fire.

Of the two people who got out of the building, one was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. The other person was treated on scene.

As of 10 p.m. the fire is out, but crews are still working to put out hotspots.

The building is considered a total loss.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews will resume their search in the morning.