1 person still unaccounted for after Maple Grove warehouse fire

One person was still unaccounted for Wednesday after a fire destroyed a building at a storage facility for boats and RVs in Maple Grove, Minnesota Tuesday night, according to Maple Grove Fire Resuce.

Fire Chief Tim Bush says the fire broke out at Hansen Outdoor Storage on Bass Lake Road Tuesday around 6:13 p.m. The initial call stated there were three people in the building and smoke was showing.

Maple Grove Fire crews work to extinguish a fire at a commercial building on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove Tuesday night. (Maple Grove Fire & Rescue)

When firefighters arrived, two people were able to get out of the building, but one person remained missing. Crews tried to go inside the building, but had to pull out due to the flames as the fire grew to a two-alarm fire.

One person is still unaccounted for after a fire at a warehouse in Maple Grove, Minnesota Tuesday night. (FOX 9)

Of the two people who got out of the building, one was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. The other person was treated on scene.

As of 10 p.m. the fire is out, but crews are still working to put out hotspots.

The building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews will resume their search in the morning.