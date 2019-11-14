1 killed, several injured in shooting at Southern California high school

One person was killed and several others were hurt in a shooting Thursday at a high school in Southern California, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody and being treated at a local hospital.

The shooting was reported at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, located about 35 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the school around 7:45 a.m. local time after receiving reports of shots fired. Authorities said a female victim died from her injuries and several others were hurt. Reports of the total number of injuries fluctuated between three to seven.

Aerial footage showed at least two people being taken to the hospital by paramedics on stretchers.

Two males and a female were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in critical condition, where the female later died, the hospital said on Twitter. Another male patient was also taken to the hospital in good condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and being treated at a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The suspect was believed to be a student.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area were locked down.

President Trump "is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA," the White House said in a statement, according to FOX News. "The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."

More than 2,300 students attend Saugus High School in grades 9-12, according to the school's website.

