1 killed in shooting at parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Ramp A parking structure in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the parking ramp near N 10th Street and Currie Avenue. When they arrived, they found a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Elder says a man and woman left the area before police arrived. Officers found the woman, who is now being detained for questioning. Police are still searching for the man.

According to preliminary investigation, officers believe the three people got into a dispute and at one point, a person pulled out gun and shot the man. Elder says the people knew each other and this is not a random incident.

Officers are working to obtain video surveillance footage in the area.

The case remains under investigation. This is the 52nd homicide in Minneapolis this year.