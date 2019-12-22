1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at restaurant parking lot in Spring Lake Park, Minn.

article

A 19-year-old man is dead, and six others are hurt, after shots rang out early Sunday morning in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers for the city's police department were called just after midnight to the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall at 8407 Plaza Boulevard.

At the location, first responders found multiple people who had been struck by gunfire including a 19-year-old from St. Paul who had died.

Crews transported a total of five other victims to Hennepin County Medical Center and North Memorial Hospital. A sixth victim was later located at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood.

At this time, deputies say their conditions are not known. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The shooting happened as a concert was underway at the restaurant's event center. Deputies are looking into any link between the concert and the shooting.

The sheriff's office says the search for a suspect is underway but there is no ongoing threat to the public.