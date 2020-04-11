1 hurt as large fire burns through Mound, Minn. apartment building

First responders are on the scene of a large fire in Mound, Minnesota Saturday evening.

Crews were called around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment building on the 4400 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Video from Melody Olson shows large flames coming from the building as crews responded.

As the fire department responded, officials say extra fire crews were called in to help with the fight. One person was transported from the scene with injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

Crews are continuing to work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.