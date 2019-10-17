1 dead, others in critical condition after St. Paul crash involving 9 people
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Paul are investigating a crash that killed one person and critically injured others.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, there were nine total people involved in the crash.
It occurred at 6:25 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Lower Afton Road and Morningside Circle.
St. Paul Police says it will provide more updates later Thursday night.
This is a developing story.