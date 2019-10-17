Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, others in critical condition after St. Paul crash involving 9 people

1 person is dead after this crash in St. Paul Thursday night. ( St. Paul Police Department )

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Paul are investigating a crash that killed one person and critically injured others.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, there were nine total people involved in the crash.

It occurred at 6:25 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Lower Afton Road and Morningside Circle.

St. Paul Police says it will provide more updates later Thursday night.  

This is a developing story. 