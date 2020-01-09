1 dead in Maple Grove, Minn. house fire

article

One person died in a house fire in a Maple Grove Thursday night, according to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush.

Chief Bush says around 7 p.m. neighbors noticed a fire at a home in the 6700 block of Zinnia Lane N. When firefighters arrived there were already flames throughout the house, so they had to fight it from the outside before they could go in.

"The fire was burning for awhile before it was called in," said Chief Bush. "Neighbors noticed it, called in ... Our first crew got here and there was already heavy fire showing."

Chief Bush says the victim in the fire used a wheelchair due to mobility issues.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.