1 dead, 3 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 8:42 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the sound of shots fired near the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue. When they arrived, they found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One man was unresponsive.

The three men were transported to the hospital where one later died. A fourth man later arrived at the hospital via private transport.

Police say all four victims were linked to the scene at 27th and Bloomington.

The Minneapolis Homicide unit is investigating the shooting. This is the 70th homicide this year.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.