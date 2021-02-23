1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside St. Paul Saloon

article

One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside the St. Paul Saloon Tuesday night, according to St. Paul police.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:03 p.m. outside the bar, which is located in the 1000 block of Hudson Road.

The person who was injured was taken to Regions Hospital in serious but stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but preliminary investigation shows it may have been a driveby.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.