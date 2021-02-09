1 Buffalo shooting victim dead, 3 others in critical but stable condition

One of the five people shot Tuesday morning at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota has died, Hennepin Healthcare confirmed.

Tuesday morning, five people were shot at Allina Health clinic in Buffalo. Four were transported to North Memorial where three are listed in critical but stable condition. Another was later discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, another victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare. That patient later died, the hospital confirmed.

Chief Administrative Officer Samantha Hanson called the event "tragic" and said it will provide "whatever support is needed" after the shooting.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 11 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at the Buffalo Crossroads clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive on the Buffalo Hospital campus. Buffalo is approximately 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and evacuated the clinic and located multiple victims as well as the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Law enforcement also found a suspicious package in the corner of the lobby, according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer. The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the scene. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are also investigating.

The suspect has been identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo. Authorities believe Ulrich acted alone and are not looking for any additional suspects.

