Japanese players leave locker room spotless after crushing World Cup loss

Posted: Jul 03 2018 11:34AM CDT

The biggest sports tournament in the world comes with some of the most heartbreaking moments for fans and players alike. After Japan blew a 2-0 lead with 25 minutes left, the players and fans could have thrown a huge fit - but instead they respectfully said thank you to their hosts.

Japan was up 2-0 with 25 minutes left over the heavily favored Belgium team. In those 25 minutes, Belgion scored three times, ousting Japan from the competition and sending them home. Then the players should an impressive display of sportsmanship and amazing manners, according to the Independent

After the final whistle blew, the team fought tears as they new the run was over. On the pitch, they respectfully bowed to their opponents and then filed into the locker room to change. When they left the room, it was completely spotless and even left a thank you note in Russian for the country hosting this year's tournament. 

They weren't the only ones to clean their way out. Devastated fans also took time to clean up the rash in the arena, virtually leaving nothing behind. This isn't the new for the team's fans as Sports Illustrated notes they did the same thing after a win over Colombia earlier in the tournament.

