Japanese players leave locker room spotless after crushing World Cup loss
The biggest sports tournament in the world comes with some of the most heartbreaking moments for fans and players alike. After Japan blew a 2-0 lead with 25 minutes left, the players and fans could have thrown a huge fit - but instead they respectfully said thank you to their hosts.
Japan was up 2-0 with 25 minutes left over the heavily favored Belgium team. In those 25 minutes, Belgion scored three times, ousting Japan from the competition and sending them home. Then the players should an impressive display of sportsmanship and amazing manners, according to the Independent
After the final whistle blew, the team fought tears as they new the run was over. On the pitch, they respectfully bowed to their opponents and then filed into the locker room to change. When they left the room, it was completely spotless and even left a thank you note in Russian for the country hosting this year's tournament.
Japan left their dressing room spotless and with a 'Thank You' note in Russian after their heartbreaking loss to Belgium. The Blue Samurai are the best.— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018
They weren't the only ones to clean their way out. Devastated fans also took time to clean up the rash in the arena, virtually leaving nothing behind. This isn't the new for the team's fans as Sports Illustrated notes they did the same thing after a win over Colombia earlier in the tournament.
