Posted Jul 15 2019 06:46PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 09:43PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 09:51PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418315584-418316242" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Tree%20down%20formatted_1563234594472.jpg_7524288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418315584" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - More than 32,000 people in the path of <a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/damaging-wind-hail-expected-as-part-of-severe-thunderstorm-watch-in-mn-wi-monday">Monday’s storms</a> are without power, Xcel Energy says.</p><p>According to Xcel Energy’s website, 32,205 people were impacted by 590 outages Monday as of 8:50 p.m.</p><p>The outages came as waves of severe thunderstorms tracked across the Twin Cities area.</p><p>In a release, the company said more than 125 employees are working to restore power to the area. </p><p>The outages were a result of strong winds, rain, flash flooding and hail, the release said. </p><p>“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our employees respond to power outages throughout the region,” said Lee Nordby, director of control center operations, Xcel Energy-Minnesota. “Our employees are working hard to quickly and safely More Weather Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Severe_weather_floods_the_Twin_Cities_ar_0_7525113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Severe_weather_floods_the_Twin_Cities_ar_0_7525113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Severe_weather_floods_the_Twin_Cities_ar_0_7525113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Severe_weather_floods_the_Twin_Cities_ar_0_7525113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Severe_weather_floods_the_Twin_Cities_ar_0_7525113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Severe weather floods the Twin Cities area" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Damaging wind, hail possible as part of Severe Thunderstorm Watch in MN, WI Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Monday until 10 p.m.</p><p>Scattered storms are possible in western and northwestern Minnesota along a cold front that will slide in from the northwest. The storm will track east across the watch area Monday afternoon into the evening.</p><p>Damaging wind and large hail are expected as part of the storms if they should develop. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/how-warm-does-it-get-inside-a-car-during-hot-weather-" title="How warm does it get inside a car during hot weather?" data-articleId="418158600" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/How_hot_was_it_this_weekend__0_7522711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/How_hot_was_it_this_weekend__0_7522711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/How_hot_was_it_this_weekend__0_7522711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/How_hot_was_it_this_weekend__0_7522711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/How_hot_was_it_this_weekend__0_7522711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="We all know it feels hot, but FOX 9 reporter Cole Heath went out into Minnesota to see how hot it is exactly at places Minnesotans frequent during the summer." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How warm does it get inside a car during hot weather?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The high heat can make routine activities pretty dangerous.</p><p>Sunday, with temperatures rising across the Twin Cities Metro, using a heat sensor that firefighters use, we saw how unbearably hot some things, like the inside of a car, can get in the sun.</p><p>Monday, the heat index is expected to be in the mid to upper 90s across the metro. That's about what it was Sunday with the sun beaming down in Eden Prairie around 3:30 p.m., but what do these temps really break down to?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/severe-thunderstrom-watch-issued-between-fargo-and-twin-cities-areas-sunday" title="Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings blanket central, northern Minnesota counties" data-articleId="418117144" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/New_tornado_warnings_issued_as_storms_mo_0_7522569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/New_tornado_warnings_issued_as_storms_mo_0_7522569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/New_tornado_warnings_issued_as_storms_mo_0_7522569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/New_tornado_warnings_issued_as_storms_mo_0_7522569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/14/New_tornado_warnings_issued_as_storms_mo_0_7522569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tornado warnings were put into effect Sunday evening as strong storms move through Minnesota, particularly the central portion of the state." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings blanket central, northern Minnesota counties</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 08:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Doppler-indicated Tornado Warning has been issued for Benton, Mille Lacs and Morrison Counties Sunday night, along with Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for nearby counties. </p><p>Aitkin, Carlton and Pine Counties are under the Thunderstorm Warnings. Those warnings and the Tornado Warnings could include wind up to 70 miles per hour and ping pong ball-sized hail. </p><p>A wind gust of 73 miles per hour was reported in Pierz, Minn. Featured Videos (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flights-cancelled-delayed-at-msp-airport-due-to-severe-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather delays airport"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flights cancelled, delayed at MSP Airport due to severe weather</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/13-year-old-boy-helping-others-one-teddy-bear-at-a-time" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>13-year-old boy helping others one teddy bear at a time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jack-jablonski-hosts-annual-charity-golf-tournament-in-prior-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jack Jablonski hosts annual charity golf tournament in Prior Lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flooding-slams-twin-cities-metro" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding slams Twin Cities metro</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moon-landing-apollo-11-launched-50-years-ago-on-july-16-1969" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;twilight&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;spacecraft&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;before&#x20;it&#x20;launched&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;1969&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;1969&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;crew&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flights-cancelled-delayed-at-msp-airport-due-to-severe-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flights cancelled, delayed at MSP Airport due to severe weather</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 