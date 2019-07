- More than 32,000 people in the path of Monday’s storms are without power, Xcel Energy says.

According to Xcel Energy’s website, 32,205 people were impacted by 590 outages Monday as of 8:50 p.m.

The outages came as waves of severe thunderstorms tracked across the Twin Cities area.

In a release, the company said more than 125 employees are working to restore power to the area.

The outages were a result of strong winds, rain, flash flooding and hail, the release said.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our employees respond to power outages throughout the region,” said Lee Nordby, director of control center operations, Xcel Energy-Minnesota. “Our employees are working hard to quickly and safely restore electric service after today’s storms.”

Earlier Monday, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was put into effect until 7 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for the area until 11:30 p.m. Monday.