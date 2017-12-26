Day after Christmas cold: Morning temperatures across Minnesota

Wind chills across Minnesota at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Wind chills across Minnesota at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

- Monday marked the coldest Christmas in more than 20 years in the Twin Cities metro, and Tuesday morning delivered even colder temperatures. Except for a brief break on Thursday, the Twin Cities will only reach single digits straight through New Year’s.

According to Fox 9 meteorologist Cody Matz: “Another brutal day, but sunshine will prevail as we struggle to get temps above zero…won't feel any warmer than -16 today as our Wind Chill Advisory continues.”

Here’s a look at the actual temperatures and wind chills recorded by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

TWIN CITIES METRO

MSP Airport: Actual -8, wind chill -25

St. Paul: Actual -7, wind chill -27

Crystal: Actual -9, wind chill -24

Blaine: Actual -9, wind chill -24

Eden Prairie: Actual -8, wind chill 23

Lake Elmo: Actual -8, Wind chill -19

NORTHWEST MINNESOTA

Bemidji: Actual -21, wind chill -41

Hallock: Actual -17, wind chill -31

Roseau: Actual -18, wind chill -35

Warroad: Actual -22, wind chill -41

Thief River Falls: Actual -19, wind chill -40

Crookston: Actual -17, wind chill -37

Detroit Lakes: Actual -15, wind chill -32

Park Rapids: Actual -24, wind chill -42

Mahnomen: Actual -22, wind chill -41



NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Baudette: Actual -23, wind chill -37

Flag Island: Actual -24, wind chill -38

International Falls: Actual -24, wind chill -40

Waskish: Actual -17, wind chill -37

Grand Rapids: Actual -19, wind chill -34

Walker: Actual -20, wind chill -37

NORTHEAST MINNESOTA

Duluth: Actual -20, wind chill -42

Hibbing: Actual -21, wind chill -34

Eveleth: Actual -21, wind chill -38

Two Harbors: Actual -17, wind chill -29

Grand Marais: Actual -26, wind chill -48

WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Fergus Falls: Actual -17, wind chill -36

Wheaton: Actual -11, wind chill -30

Morris: Actual -11, wind chill -29

Alexandria: Actual -14, wind chill -36

Elbow Lake: Actual -14, wind chill -31

Wadena: Actual -18, wind chill -33

Glenwood: Actual -15, wind chill -37

Appleton: Actual -13, wind chill -27

Benson: Actual -13, wind chill -29

Ortonville: Actual -11, wind chill -26

Madison: Actual -9, wind chill -24

Willmar: Actual -9, wind chill -26



CENTRAL MINNESOTA

St. Cloud: Actual -12, wind chill -27

Sauk Centre: Actual -13, wind chill -27

Paynesville: Actual -12, wind chill -27

Brainerd: Actual -18, wind chill -35

Staples: Actual -24, wind chill -42

Long Prairie, Actual -15, wind chill -27

Litchfield: Actual -9, wind chill -23

Buffalo: Actual -9, wind chill -27

Maple Lake: Actual -9, wind chill -21

Hutchinson: Actual -9, widn chill -24



EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Rush City: Actual -15, wind chill -29

Moose Lake: Actual -22, wind chill -29

Hinckley: Actual -18, wind chill -33

McGregor: Actual -17, wind chill -29



SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA

Montevideo: Actual -13, wind chill -27

Granite Falls: Actual -13, wind chill -29

Canby: Actual -9, wind chill -23

Marshall: Actual -10, wind chill -26

Redwood Falls: Actual -10, wind chill -30

Olivia: Actual -8, wind chill -26

Windom: Actual -15, wind chill -29

Worthington: Actual -16, wind chill -29

Jackson: Actual -13, wind chill -27

Tracy: Actual -9, wind chill -21

Slayton: Actual -14, wind chill -30



SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Mankato: Actual -9, wind chill -26

New Ulm: Actual -11, wind chill -26

St. James: Actual -11, wind chill -29

Fairmont: Actual -10, wind chill 27

Glencoe: Actual -8, wind chill -21

Faribault: Actual -9, wind chill -23

Owatonna: Actual -13, wind chill -27

Waseca: Actual -9, wind chill -24

Albert Lea: Actual -11, wind chill -23

SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

Rochester: Actual -12, wind chill -27

Stanton: Actual -8, wind chill -19

Dodge Center: Actual -11, wind chill -19

Winona: Actual -6, wind chill -18

Austin: Actual -8, wind chill -26

Preston: Actual -12, wind chill -29