Weather service confirms EF-1 tornado in Rochester, Minn. d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411252375");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="box truck blown over_1559863207091.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/wind%20damage%20Leo%20Evans_1559863211576.jpg_7361446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="wind damage Leo Evans_1559863211576.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/tree%20down%20tornado_1559863209390.jpg_7361445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="tree down tornado_1559863209390.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/trees%20knocked%20down_1559863209286.jpg_7361444_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="trees knocked down_1559863209286.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/hail%20storm_1559863207212.jpg_7361443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="hail storm_1559863207212.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411252375-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="box truck blown over_1559863207091.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure Posted Jun 06 2019 06:26PM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:43PM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in southwest Rochester as strong storms pushed through Minnesota on Tuesday.</p> <p>The tornado’s wind speeds reach 107 miles per hour, just short of an EF-2 rated storm.</p> <p>The wind knocked down trees in Rochester and also caused damaged to the roof of at least one home. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409178" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/75-years-since-the-most-important-weather-forecast-in-history" title="75 years since the most important weather forecast in history" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/EnglishWeatherForecast_1559824066763_7358826_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allied forces weather map from the morning of June 6, 1944 showing a storm northeast of what is now the United Kingdom, and surface observations from the north Atlantic all the way to Russia... image courtesy of the UK Met Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 75 years since the most important weather forecast in history
By Cody Matz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 06 2019 07:32AM CDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 08:35AM CDT
There have been many important weather forecasts over the last century and a half, but none likely more important than that of the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944. One hundred thousand soldiers, 12,000 aircraft, 5,000 warships, and literally the fate of the world was in the hands of a few meteorologists. These storms could throw high winds, rough seas and low cloud cover at the invasion that could cripple any attack they would have on the Germans. So, the meteorologists were tasked with picking the day the invasion would occur based off of expected weather conditions.

While original plans were to invade on the 5th of June, that was scrubbed and delayed to the 6th, when three groups of meteorologists, led by James Martin Stagg, agreed there would be a brief lull in the storms long enough for their forces to make landfall. The Germans, however, were taken a little by surprise because their meteorologists did NOT predict this lull. It was this forecasting discrepancy that likely changed the course of human history.

Storm leaves trail of damage across Minnesota
Posted Jun 04 2019 07:40PM CDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 09:59PM CDT
Tuesday's storm left all types of damage across parts of Minnesota, including broken tree branches, power lines and even a grain bin.

Several residents in areas like Farmington, New Prague and Buffalo reported fallen tree branches, hail damage on cars and more.

Officials in Renville County reported a damaged grain bin and power lines knocked down about 5-6 miles north of Buffalo Lake.

Flooding strands cars near Lakeville North High School
Posted Jun 04 2019 07:36PM CDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 01:07PM CDT
Flooding following Tuesday evening's storm in the Twin Cities metro area stranded cars in Lakeville, according to city leaders.

As of late Tuesday night, police said the flooding on Dodd Blvd south of 194th Street is receding. Officials plan to remove the mud from the road and expect it to be open to traffic later in the night.

A tweet from the City of Lakeville showed multiple cars underwater near Lakeville North High School. Featured Videos

2020 Democratic hopefuls debate Al Franken's resignation

Boy with autism has verbal breakthrough thanks to 'Old Town Road' White Bear Lake track star keeps running while keeping diabetes in check After son dies in drive-by shooting, Richfield parents renew efforts to find killer Most Recent

Minneapolis man goes to work at Everett's Food Market on 90th birthday 2020 Democratic hopefuls debate Al Franken's resignation Rally being held in support of former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor Weather service confirms EF-1 tornado in Rochester, Minn. Boy with autism has verbal breakthrough thanks to 'Old Town Road' data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/box%20truck%20blown%20over_1559863207091.jpg_7361442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather service confirms EF-1 tornado in Rochester, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-with-autism-has-verbal-breakthrough-thanks-to-old-town-road-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20AUTISTIC%20BOY%20LOVES%20OTR_00.01.25.02_1559863852838.png_7361383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20AUTISTIC%20BOY%20LOVES%20OTR_00.01.25.02_1559863852838.png_7361383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20AUTISTIC%20BOY%20LOVES%20OTR_00.01.25.02_1559863852838.png_7361383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20AUTISTIC%20BOY%20LOVES%20OTR_00.01.25.02_1559863852838.png_7361383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/6%20P%20AUTISTIC%20BOY%20LOVES%20OTR_00.01.25.02_1559863852838.png_7361383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy with autism has verbal breakthrough thanks to 'Old Town Road'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 