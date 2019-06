- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in southwest Rochester as strong storms pushed through Minnesota on Tuesday.

The tornado’s wind speeds reach 107 miles per hour, just short of an EF-2 rated storm.

The wind knocked down trees in Rochester and also caused damaged to the roof of at least one home. Other wind damage was recorded in the area, including at nearby Bamber Valley Elementary School.

The storms also dropped large hail up to the size of a baseball.

So far, this is the only confirmed tornado from Tuesday when severe weather prompted the weather service to issue tornado warnings in southern Minnesota.