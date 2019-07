- Widespread rain and isolated storms are expected across the state, with central Minnesota under a slight risk of severe weather, and the rest of the state under a marginal risk.

Some of the isolated storms this afternoon bring the potential of strong wind, and possibility for tornadoes. Expect isolated storms to develop between noon and 8 p.m., with storms dissipating after 10 p.m.

The Twin Cities could see anywhere from .25”-.50” of rain Sunday. Farther North, toward Alexandria, could see anywhere from 1.5”-2” of rain.

Today is a good day to stay sky aware and have a storm plan in place in case anything develops.