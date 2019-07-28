< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Slight risk for severe weather Sunday includes Twin Cities metro (FOX 9) - Widespread rain and isolated storms are expected across the state, with central Minnesota under a slight risk of severe weather, and the rest of the state under a marginal risk.

Some of the isolated storms this afternoon bring the potential of strong wind, and possibility for tornadoes. Expect isolated storms to develop between noon and 8 p.m., with storms dissipating after 10 p.m. 