- The Enhanced Risk of severe weather has moved south Monday afternoon, but the Twin Cities metro is still getting some isolated storms.

The overall forecast remains a bit unpredictable as a lone storm could bring more severe weather potential the rest of the day.

Quite likely, this storm muddies the waters, which may inhibit additional strong storms in the metro. However, more are developing to the northwest of the city now, so more is still possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. in the metro and the southwest, south, southeast and into Wisconsin.

So far, golf ball-sized and even baseball-sized hail has struck areas like Watertown and Delano, Minn.

The main threats will be hail, wind up to 70 mph and torrential downpours.

