- UPDATE (4:01 p.m.): A tornado warning has been issued for Kanabec County until 4:30 p.m.

------------

UPDATE (3:24p): A tornado warning has been put into effect for Morrison and Todd counties until 4 p.m. as storm move east.

------------

A Tornado Watch has been put into effect for areas including Hennepin and Ramsey counties for Friday evening.

The watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday evening and includes the Twin Cities metro, most of central Minnesota, and parts of western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says conditions are right for strong storms that could produce tornadoes through the region along with hail, strong winds, and rain.

A watch means conditions make a tornado possible but doesn't necessarily mean your area will see a tornado.

Friday afternoon, strong storms were already pushing through the central part of Minnesota,

