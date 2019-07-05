< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416514815" data-article-version="1.0">Reports of tornado touchdowns as storms sweep through southern Minnesota</h1>
</header> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:16PM CDT</span></p>
</div> a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416514815");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416514815-416514679"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416514815-416514679" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/05/tornado%20warning_1562368137683.jpg_7479652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416514815" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HENDERSON, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - There have been at least two reports of tornado touchdowns Friday evening as strong storms swept through the southern portion of Minnesota.</p> <p>Tornado warnings were issued for a number of counties southwest of the metro, including in Scott and Le Sueur counties, Friday evening as strong storms drop rain and brought heavy winds. However, all those warnings had expired by 6:30 p.m.</p> <p>However, there were two reported touchdowns: One in Arlington at 5:37 p.m. and another near Henderson less than ten minutes later. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>EF-0 tornado touched down in northwest Wisconsin on Independence Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 04:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A National Weather Service survey crew determined an EF-0 tornado touched down in Rusk County, Wisconsin on the evening of Independence Day, according to a recent tweet.</p><p>Preliminary results from the damage survey show the tornado stayed on the ground for eight miles and was about 100 yards wide.</p><p>The wind speeds reached up to 85 miles per hour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/heavy-rains-bring-flash-floods-closed-roads-in-sartell-minn" title="Heavy rains flood out streets in Sartell, Minn." data-articleId="416330740" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/04/Sartell__Minn__residents_have_fun_after__0_7476982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Susan and Hailey Eibes sent us videos showing residents in Sartell using pool floaties in the middle of a street." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heavy rains flood out streets in Sartell, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 04:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 04 2019 04:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fourth of July downpours brought flooding to parts of Minnesota on Thursday.</p><p>Among the hardest hit areas appears to be Sartell, Minnesota, just north of St. Cloud. Police in that city warned of flooded out roads created by the strong storms on Thursday.</p><p>In a Facebook post , police write, “We still have many neighborhoods with flooded roadways. Our public works department has put up barricades in those areas and we are asking people not to drive around them, even if they believe they can make it through the high water. Some vehicle still remain in the flooded roadways and will be removed when it is safe to do so.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/june-finishes-warmer-than-average-a-first-for-2019" title="June finishes warmer than average… a first for 2019" data-articleId="415830542" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/02/JuneRecap_1562067505506_7463944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>June finishes warmer than average… a first for 2019</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the first time in 2019, we have a monthly average temperature above average. While many may believe that June was actually fairly “cool”, that’s just not the case as we finish about a degree above average for the month. Sure, that’s not all that much. And climatologically speaking, June will go down as seasonable, but considering it’s the first time we have seen an above average month so far this year, maybe we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.</p><p>There are two likely culprits for many of us thinking that June was actually below average. The first being that we have short memories. That’s not an insult, it’s a fact that we as humans rarely remember the minutia of everyday life. We remember the big moments… the unusual moments… and the emotional moments. Well, because of this, we rarely remember the “average” years, and just focus on the abnormal ones and the recent ones. Well, last June was exceedingly warm. This was also preceded by one of the warmest May weeks of all time. So yeah, when comparing June of 2019 to last year, it was REALLY cool. But last June was the exception and not the rule.</p><p>The other reason for the “cool feeling” June was likely because moisture levels were quite low. It’s no secret that summers are humid in Minnesota. Well, we typically get into “humid season” in the first half of June. But because of several factors this year, that I won’t dive into here, our summertime humidity showed up a good 2 to 3 weeks late leaving much of June far more pleasant than many of us can remember.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 