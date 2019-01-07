Snow turns to freezing drizzle overnight in central, northern Minnesota

Highway 108 between Pelican Rapids and Lake Lida was blocked Monday morning with several crashes and stuck vehicles due to extremely icy conditions. (Photo credit: Sgt. Jesse Grabow/Minnesota State Patrol)

- Parts of central and northern Minnesota saw snow turn into freezing drizzle overnight Sunday, making for some icy roads Monday morning.

The National Weather Service and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are warning drivers of poor road conditions if traveling to northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin Monday morning. Drivers are advised to slow down, increase their following distance and wear a seatbelt.

As of 7:27 a.m., most roads in central and northern Minnesota were partially or completed snow covered, NWS reported.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported slippery spots along Interstate 94 from Sauk Centre to Moorhead Sunday night, resulting in dozens of vehicles in the ditch.

On Monday morning, Highway 108 between Pelican Rapids and Lake Lida was blocked with several crashes and stuck vehicles due to extremely icy conditions.

Hwy108 between Pelican Rapids & Lake Lida is blocked w/several crashes & stuck vehicles (no inj) Extremely icy conditions. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/C4WdJ0azZQ — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) January 7, 2019