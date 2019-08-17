< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Slight Risk of severe weather south of I-94, Enhanced Risk for south MN Posted Aug 17 2019 10:35AM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 11:16AM CDT addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/slight-risk-of-severe-weather-south-of-i-94-enhanced-risk-for-south-mn" addthis:title="Slight Risk of severe weather south of I-94, Enhanced Risk for south MN"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424316277.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424316277");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424316277-424316252"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424316277-424316252" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 11:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424316277" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Areas south of Interstate 94 - including parts of the metro - are under a Slight Risk of severe weather tonight, while southwestern Minnesota is under an Enhanced Risk.</p><p>Most of the day will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 60s. This lays the groundwork for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front starting in northwestern Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas. It will then spread eastward this evening and tonight.</p><p>While this will be the main threat scenario, there could be a couple of isolated storms that develop in southern Minnesota toward the dinner hour and tonight. These potential isolated storms would also run a severe risk. Large hail will be the main risk with the isolated storms initially, but once they congeal into a line, strong wind gusts to 70+ mph will be the main threat as the line quickly moves east.</p><p><strong>Severe Timing: </strong><br /> • 4pm – Midnight for Western and Central MN<br /> • 10pm – 4am for the Metro<br /> • 2am – 6am for Western WI</p><p><strong>Key Threats: </strong><br /> - Damaging Wind Gusts (60+ mph)</p><p><strong>Secondary Threats:</strong><br /> - Large Hail (1” or greater)<br /> - Isolated Tornadoes<br /> - Torrential Downpours</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Severe storms possible late today, but especially tonight and into the overnight. This is a computer forecast model showing what the next 18 or so hours could look like. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning strikes unusually close to the North Pole</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lightning on planet Earth is anything but unusual. With hundreds of strikes per minute and millions of strikes per day on average globally, it’s not exactly ground breaking. But lightning requires instability in our atmosphere. Instability is a result of warm moist air sitting under much cooler and drier air thousands of feet above our heads. Well, the arctic isn’t exactly a place you’d find warm moist air at ground level… just getting above freezing is a pretty big feat most of the year. But this past weekend, lightning was noted by the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska just 300 miles from the top of the world.</p><p>NWS Fairbanks tweeted out the unusual occurrence adding “This is one of the furthest north lightning strikes in Alaska forecaster memory.”</p><p>The lightning was detected by the Vaisala Global Lightning Dataset ( GLD360 ), a distribution of high-powered radio receivers that pick up on powerful radio bursts that lightning discharges from as far away as 6000 miles . This allows researchers to “see” lightning strikes from pretty much anywhere on the planet. This is how the 48 lightning strikes were discovered within a few hundred miles of the North Pole.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flooding-in-minneapolis-streets-following-tuesday-storm" title="Flooding in Minneapolis streets following Tuesday storm" data-articleId="423637785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flooding_in_Minneapolis_streets_followin_0_7591424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flooding_in_Minneapolis_streets_followin_0_7591424_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flooding_in_Minneapolis_streets_followin_0_7591424_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flooding_in_Minneapolis_streets_followin_0_7591424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/Flooding_in_Minneapolis_streets_followin_0_7591424_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Following a heavy rain storm Tuesday evening, streets were left flooded in Minneapolis." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding in Minneapolis streets following Tuesday storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following a heavy rain storm Tuesday evening, streets were left flooded in Minneapolis.</p><p>Large amounts of water covered the road at West Broadway and West River Road.</p><p>The heavy downpour caught some drivers by surprise. Terri Sisson says she was headed home to St. Paul when she got caught in the storm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/photos-capture-funnel-cloud-near-ellendale-minnesota" title="Photos capture funnel cloud near Ellendale, Minnesota" data-articleId="423634686" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/tornado_ellendale_1565734472740_7590850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/tornado_ellendale_1565734472740_7590850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/tornado_ellendale_1565734472740_7590850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/tornado_ellendale_1565734472740_7590850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/13/tornado_ellendale_1565734472740_7590850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An apparent funnel cloud appears in the sky near Ellendale, Minnesota. Photo Courtesy: Mike Beenken" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Photos capture funnel cloud near Ellendale, Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 08:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A severe storm moved through southern Minnesota Tuesday evening.</p><p>Viewers reported seeing a funnel cloud near Ellendale, Minnesota. Any reported tornado will have to be confirmed by a NWS Damage Survey crew at a later date.</p><p>Steele County Emergency Management Director Mike Johnson says so far there haven't been any reports of damage or injuries. He says the Steele County Fair was evacuated as a precaution, but operations will resume at 5:30 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/greek-summer-festival-kicks-off-in-st-paul-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/Greek_Summer_Festival_2019_in_St__Paul___0_7599844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Greek_Summer_Festival_2019_in_St__Paul___0_20190817174003"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greek Summer Festival kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/renaissance-festival-kicks-off-2019-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/Renaissance_Festival_kicks_off_2019_seas_0_7599842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Renaissance_Festival_kicks_off_2019_seas_0_20190817172535"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Renaissance Festival kicks off 2019 season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/young-women-changing-the-narrative-of-addiction-in-somali-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/16/9P%20-%20SOMALI%20CHEMICAL%20DEPENDENCY_00.01.25.08_1566007541763.png_7599083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P - SOMALI CHEMICAL DEPENDENCY_00.01.25.08_1566007541763.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young women 'Changing the Narrative' of addiction in Somali community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/mom%20with%20triplets_1566002282978.jpg_7599032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The triplets were all born within four minutes and each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10. 