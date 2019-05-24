< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Severe thunderstorms, hail, wind move across N. Minnesota Friday night

Posted May 24 2019 09:57PM CDT (FOX 9) - A round of thunderstorms moved across northern Minnesota this evening.

Some were severe at times with the primary threats being hail and wind.

These storms will continue to weaken overnight as they move north and east.

With summer around the corner and people heading to the lakes and cabin, this is a good reminder to be aware of the weather, especially when outdoors. Top ten wet start to the year in Twin Cities

By Cody Matz, FOX 9

Posted May 24 2019 07:34AM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 09:22AM CDT

It has been raining…a LOT over the last few weeks.

It has now rained for eight of the last 10 days and 16 of our 24 days in May so far. Ever since the calendar turned to 2019, we have rarely escaped the chilly conditions. Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny and 70s Saturday and Sunday

Posted May 23 2019 09:50PM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 09:56PM CDT

Book ended by the possibility of some showers, Memorial Day weekend will be best enjoyed Saturday and Sunday.

According to FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, some spotty showers are expected Friday afternoon as we head into the long weekend.

It looks like plenty of sun with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday during the heart of the weekend. But, it has not just been spring. Ever since the calendar turned to 2019, we have rarely escaped the chilly conditions.

The Twin Cities has now seen four consecutive months of below average temperatures, dating back to the start of the year, and May will quite likely be our fifth. 