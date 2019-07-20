< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story419374260" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419374260" data-article-version="1.0">Storms down trees, damage cars, rip off roofs in Minnesota, Wisconsin</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-419374260" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Storms down trees, damage cars, rip off roofs in Minnesota, Wisconsin&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/saturday-storms-down-trees-rip-off-roofs-in-minnesota-wisconsin" data-title="Storms down trees, damage cars, rip off roofs in Minnesota, Wisconsin" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/saturday-storms-down-trees-rip-off-roofs-in-minnesota-wisconsin" addthis:title="Storms down trees, damage cars, rip off roofs in Minnesota, Wisconsin"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/saturday-storms-down-trees-rip-off-roofs-in-minnesota-wisconsin">Alex Lehnert, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-419374260"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 05:31PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 07:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> Million in White Ash Lake WI." title="MVIMG_20190719_183102_1563667718739.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/saturday-storms-down-trees-rip-off-roofs-in-minnesota-wisconsin" data-title="Widespread storm damage reported in Minn. and WI" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/saturday-storms-down-trees-rip-off-roofs-in-minnesota-wisconsin" addthis:title="Widespread storm damage reported in Minn. and WI" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/weather-blog/saturday-storms-down-trees-rip-off-roofs-in-minnesota-wisconsin";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Alex\x20Lehnert\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419374260" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Storms Friday afternoon and Saturday morning packed a punch, bringing strong winds, hail, and lightning, while leaving behind plenty of damage from the Twin Cities Metro, to central Minnesota, with the worst-hit areas in western Wisconsin.</p><p>In New Hope, Minn., those gusts knocked down a tree that came dangerously close to crushing a home.</p><p>"We are very thankful that God was watching over us today," said Jessica Morrisette. "And took care of my family because this is a lot of damage."</p><p>Jessica says her family had just woken up and were all in their living room – on that side of the house – when the wind gust out of nowhere.</p><p>"All a sudden, we just heard a big boom, and we looked outside and the tree was down, and it took our power lines down," she explains.</p><p>The tree landed across the driveway, landing on the cars but sparing the house and the detached garage.</p><p>Further east, in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, residents saw the brunt of the damage. Photos sent to us from Ashley O'Connell show several trees down, blocking roads and a number now resting on their cabin after strong winds blew them over Friday night.</p><p>In White Ash Lake, WI, Porter Million sent us photos of trees brought down during the storms, including a set that ended up resting on the side of a house. It was the same thing for Katie in Comstock, Wisconsin who was also left picking up the pieces after this tree landed on her roof.</p><p>Our helicopter found damage across western Wisconsin, including knocked down barns, damaged roofs, and sunken boats in Polk County near the Balsam Lake area.</p><p>Back in Minnesota, Nicole Nelson says winds blew her trampoline acres from its spot just east of Lonsdale.</p><p>Storm reports over the last 36 hours also showed damage from hail in Rock Creek, Minnesota where tennis ball-sized hail shattered windows and battered siding. Molly Ouverson sent us photos showing the hail denting and smashing out the windows of her sedan that she bought just days ago.</p><p>A video sent in by Tate Cummings shows how hard and fast rain fell in Owatonna on Saturday. 