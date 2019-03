The rain is a nice reminder that spring is right around the corner. However, in addition to the flood watch and the fog, we have another concern in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to dip to below freezing overnight, likely in the low 20s. This means that a refreeze may create very slick conditions on sidewalks and roads into Friday morning.

But, don’t worry! The sun will be back in the forecast just in time for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.