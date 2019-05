- It was a picture-perfect weekend, but Minnesota is in for a big change overnight heading into Memorial Day.

There is a chance of rain that will track into Minnesota from the south, arriving near sunrise Monday.

The rain is expected to intensify by noon with some rumbling thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Memorial Day festivities, especially those taking place outdoors, will likely need a back-up plan tomorrow as the rainy and cool conditions take over for the day.

The rain is expected to stick around through mid-week, but clearer skies are a possibility starting Thursday.