<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412353234" data-article-version="1.0">President Trump approves FEMA funds for spring storm damage in Minnesota</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/pres-trump-approves-fema-funds-for-spring-storm-damage-in-minnesota" addthis:title="President Trump approves FEMA funds for spring storm damage in Minnesota"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412353234.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412353234");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412353234-403594332"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412353234-403594332" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:11PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:25PM CDT</span></p>
</div> order will help cover damage between March 12 and April 28 and provide funding to state, local, and tribal governments.</p><p>Throughout the spring, many cities throughout Minnesota <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/from-rising-waters-to-peak-levels-flood-stages-vary-across-minnesota">struggled with flooding</a> following the record-breaking snowfall in February. High water levels closed nearly all of the main roads out of Henderson in Sibley County. At one point, <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/flood-wall-going-up-again-in-henderson-due-to-rising-waters">flood walls</a> held back as much as four feet of water from entering the city.</p><p>Federal funding will be available to the following counties: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Grant, Houston, Jackson, Kittson, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Olmsted, Pennington, Pipestone, Polk, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sibley, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Winona, and Yellow Medicine and the Prairie Island Indian Community, Red Lake Band of Chippewa, Upper Sioux Community, and the White Earth Nation.</p><p>Governor Walz declared a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/gov-walz-declares-state-of-emergency-national-guard-to-help-rescue-stranded-motorists" class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather Blog" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409238" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Blog Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/frost-advisory-in-effect-thursday-morning-in-northern-minnesota" title="Frost advisory in effect Thursday morning in northern Minnesota" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/duluth%20area%20frost%20advisory_1560371373858.jpg_7388946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/duluth%20area%20frost%20advisory_1560371373858.jpg_7388946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/duluth%20area%20frost%20advisory_1560371373858.jpg_7388946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/duluth%20area%20frost%20advisory_1560371373858.jpg_7388946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/duluth%20area%20frost%20advisory_1560371373858.jpg_7388946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frost advisory in effect Thursday morning in northern Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone forgot to tell northern Minnesota that it’s June.</p><p>A frost advisory is in effect Thursday morning for the northern part of the state, according to the National Weather Service.</p><p>NWS-Duluth issued the advisory Wednesday which runs from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/sunday-cools-off-after-sunny-warm-weekend-in-twin-cities" title="Sunday cools off after sunny, warm weekend in Twin Cities" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sunday%20weather_1560135445207.jfif_7369026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sunday%20weather_1560135445207.jfif_7369026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sunday%20weather_1560135445207.jfif_7369026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sunday%20weather_1560135445207.jfif_7369026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/Sunday%20weather_1560135445207.jfif_7369026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sunday cools off after sunny, warm weekend in Twin Cities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The weekend was full of sunshine and highs in the 90s! Until Sunday. What happened?</p><p>A cold front found it’s way across Minnesota brining in cloud cover, chilly (relatively speaking) temperatures, and even a little bit of rain.</p><p>Fear not!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/summer-night-sky-shines-thanks-to-noctilucent-clouds" title="Summer night sky 'shines' thanks to noctilucent clouds" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/clouds_1560097893695_7367799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/clouds_1560097893695_7367799_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/clouds_1560097893695_7367799_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/clouds_1560097893695_7367799_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/clouds_1560097893695_7367799_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit Chelsea Langlais in Forest Lake, Minn." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Summer night sky 'shines' thanks to noctilucent clouds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:13AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you looked to the night sky Saturday night, you may have seen the luminous “night shining” clouds.</p><p>The noctilucent clouds’ high altitude gives them the ability to reflect sunlight even after the sun has set.</p><p>The clouds, composed of tiny ice crystals and minute dust particles, form in the summer months at very high altitudes, as much as 50 miles above the Earth’s surface, in the mesosphere. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_20190612232458"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Forget the stats: Cousins says his focus this year is on the Vikings winning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/town-ball-tour-week-2-fox-9-visits-cold-spring"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_20190612221436"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Town Ball Tour Week 2: Fox 9 visits Cold Spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-4-takes-great-grandfathers-suv-on-cruise-for-candy-in-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/sebastian-car_1560374797167_7389571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sebastian showed FOX 9 how he was able to drive the SUV" title="sebastian-car_1560374797167.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, 4, takes great-grandfather's SUV on cruise for candy in Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/as-river-levels-fall-crews-treat-gnat-larvae-along-rivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/6-P-GNAT%20PROBLEM%20_00.00.42.16_1560379441228.png_7390512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6-P-GNAT PROBLEM _00.00.42.16_1560379441228.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>As river levels fall, crews treat gnat larvae along rivers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Vikings_hit_field_for_Day_2_of_mini_camp_0_7390360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Forget the stats: Cousins says his focus this year is on the Vikings winning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/town-ball-tour-week-2-fox-9-visits-cold-spring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/Town_Ball_Tour_Week_2__Fox_9_visits_the__0_7390076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Town Ball Tour Week 2: Fox 9 visits Cold Spring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/pres-trump-approves-fema-funds-for-spring-storm-damage-in-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/27/Snowy%20roads%20Faribault%20formatted_1556399637566.jpg_7178974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump approves FEMA funds for spring storm damage in Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-4-takes-great-grandfathers-suv-on-cruise-for-candy-in-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/sebastian-car_1560374797167_7389571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/sebastian-car_1560374797167_7389571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/sebastian-car_1560374797167_7389571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/sebastian-car_1560374797167_7389571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/12/sebastian-car_1560374797167_7389571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sebastian&#x20;showed&#x20;FOX&#x20;9&#x20;how&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;able&#x20;to&#x20;drive&#x20;the&#x20;SUV" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 4, takes great-grandfather's SUV on cruise for candy in Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/as-river-levels-fall-crews-treat-gnat-larvae-along-rivers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <h3>As river levels fall, crews treat gnat larvae along rivers</h3>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
<footer class="mod-footer light">
<a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a>
</footer>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 