- Book ended by the possibility of some showers, Memorial Day weekend will be best enjoyed Saturday and Sunday.

According to FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, some spotty showers are expected Friday afternoon as we head into the long weekend.

It looks like plenty of sun with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday during the heart of the weekend.

Memorial Day, however, some afternoon and evening storms will linger and may continue into a soggy mid-week.