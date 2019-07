- The high heat can make routine activities pretty dangerous.

Sunday, with temperatures rising across the Twin Cities Metro, using a heat sensor that firefighters use, we saw how unbearably hot some things, like the inside of a car, can get in the sun.

Monday, the heat index is expected to be in the mid to upper 90s across the metro. That's about what it was Sunday with the sun beaming down in Eden Prairie around 3:30 p.m. but what do these temps really break down to?

In a car in those temps, with a car seat inside, our team found it was about 119 degrees and rising. Imagine if a child or pet were left alone like that? Hennepin Healthcare says hyperthermia and heat stroke are life-threatening.

Mario Lyons-Gonzalez used the heat sensor to check out the dog park in Eden Prairie. In a pretty grassy area, he found the spot where his lab retriever mix and others were playing in between water breaks was well above 100 degrees.

That’s why local a vet says it takes just minutes for a dog to get first or second degree burns on their paws. And on days like this, a pet should spend no more than five to ten minutes on pavement.

Another section of asphalt measured in on the heat sensor at 106 degrees and a sidewalk hit 109 mid-day Sunday. At a Plymouth park, Patrick Morrissey checked out some areas where he just played with his granddaughter. A swing his granddaughter was using was over 100 degrees.

"That’s really hot so she also had leggings on," said Morrissey.

One local veterinarian tells us they’ve seen six cases this summer of heat stroke due to exercise or dogs left in cars. One dog died.