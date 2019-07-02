For the first time in 2019, we have a monthly average temperature above average. While many may believe that June was actually fairly “cool”, that’s just not the case as we finish about a degree above average for the month. Sure, that’s not all that much. And climatologically speaking, June will go down as seasonable, but considering it’s the first time we have seen an above average month so far this year, maybe we shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

There are two likely culprits for many of us thinking that June was actually below average. The first being that we have short memories. That’s not an insult, it’s a fact that we as humans rarely remember the minutia of everyday life. We remember the big moments… the unusual moments… and the emotional moments. Well, because of this, we rarely remember the “average” years, and just focus on the abnormal ones and the recent ones. Well, last June was exceedingly warm. This was also preceded by one of the warmest May weeks of all time. So yeah, when comparing June of 2019 to last year, it was REALLY cool. But last June was the exception and not the rule.

The other reason for the “cool feeling” June was likely because moisture levels were quite low. It’s no secret that summers are humid in Minnesota. Well, we typically get into “humid season” in the first half of June. But because of several factors this year, that I won’t dive into here, our summertime humidity showed up a good 2 to 3 weeks late leaving much of June far more pleasant than many of us can remember.