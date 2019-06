The Twin Cities just experienced one of the wettest starts to the year on record, dating back to 1872. But, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise because the state continues to get wetter.

Since records began nearly 150 years ago, the state has been getting wetter on average. According to the National Climate Data Center, the state of Minnesota has seen more than a quarter inch of precipitation increase every 10 years since 1895. That doesn’t sound like much, but when you climb that much over the course of 125 years, it begins to really add up. Our 10-year average for precipitation in the metro is a little over 28 inches. Back in 1895 though, it was just over 24 inches. That’s a pretty significant increase over time.

When the amount of precipitation we see for the year is broken down by county, though, our increase is not uniform across the state. Much of central and southern Minnesota has seen a 25% to 44% increase in precipitation over the last 100 years. But much of the northern third of the state has only seen a rise from 5% to 15%.