Extreme heat hits Minnesota, western Wisconsin

The heat is here and it is going to be brutal.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for much of central and southern Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin, including all of the Twin Cities metro from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday evening.

The “feels like” temperatures will likely range from 105 to 110 degrees across many areas today with plenty of sunshine and a good breeze out of the south up to 25 miles per hour.

As of 2:20pm .... here are the current Heat Index Values. Please check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool and staying hydrated in this heat! @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/KW6Q9Fq0Hg — Jennifer McDermed (@McDermedFox9) June 29, 2018

An isolated evening thunderstorm is possible, but there is a better opportunity for stray storms overnight on Friday.

Heat illness are possible for those active outdoors or those susceptible to heat illnesses, such as children or the elderly. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and wear light and loose fitting clothing when possible.

In Minneapolis, the Park and Recreation Board closed recreation centers without air conditioning and canceled park and recreation programs for the evening. City officials are encouraging residents to cool off at one of the city's air conditioned recreation centers, beaches or wading pools, some of which will be open later than usual for those looking to escape the heat.