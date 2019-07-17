< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418653393" data-article-version="1.0">Cars underwater in Minneapolis after quick burst of rain Tuesday</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-418653393" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Cars underwater in Minneapolis after quick burst of rain Tuesday&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
</ul> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:28AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-418653393"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:33AM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:27AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418653393-418657107" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418653393" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Flash flooding from a stalled thunderstorm left cars stranded in high water in Minneapolis Tuesday night.</p><p>The storm<a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/stalled-thunderstorm-drops-nearly-2-inches-of-rain-in-1-hour-on-twin-cities"> dropped nearly 2 inches of rain</a> in one hour in the area. </p><p>FOX 9 viewers reported high water in the city's Wedge neighborhood, with one person sharing videos of cars underwater near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Lyndale Avenue as well as Garfield Avenue. </p><p>FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey witnessed flash flooding on East Calhoun Parkway near Bde Maka Ska. </p><p>More storms and rain <a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/minnesota-under-flash-flood-watch-tonight-more-storms-possible">are possible Wednesday</a>. There's a slight severe risk for storms in the afternoon and evening, with large hail, damaging winds and torrential downpours possible. </p><p>There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7 p.m Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.</p><p><em>Stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="App" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">App</span>. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts, watches and warnings 24/7. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_sCYlKeD48Dg1"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5859_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5859"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather Blog" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409238" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Blog Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/minnesota-under-flash-flood-watch-tonight-more-storms-possible" title="Parts of Minnesota under Flash Flood Watch tonight, more storms possible" data-articleId="418647454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parts of Minnesota under Flash Flood Watch tonight, more storms possible</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:58AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the bout of severe weather continues, parts of Minnesota are under a slight risk and marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday.</p><p>A few storms are hitting this morning and crossing the state from west to east, but much stronger storms are expected this afternoon and evening thanks to our muggy atmosphere.</p><p>There's a slight severe risk for storms this afternoon and tonight, with large hail, damaging winds and torrential downpours possible. An isolated tornado threat is possible, too.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/nws-confirms-ef0-tornado-touched-down-near-belle-plaine-monday-night" title="NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Belle Plaine Monday night" data-articleId="418515701" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Belle_Plaine_farm_picks_up_the_pieces_af_0_7528257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Belle_Plaine_farm_picks_up_the_pieces_af_0_7528257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Belle_Plaine_farm_picks_up_the_pieces_af_0_7528257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Belle_Plaine_farm_picks_up_the_pieces_af_0_7528257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Belle_Plaine_farm_picks_up_the_pieces_af_0_7528257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The family is happy the damage wasn't worse, but it still leveled a pig barn." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down near Belle Plaine Monday night</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down Monday near Belle Plaine, Minnesota Monday night.</p><p>According to the NWS-Twin Cities, a damage survey team confirmed an EF0 tornado 3.5 miles southeast of Belle Plaine just after 7 p.m. Monday. The tornado brought winds of 80 miles per hour and spanned 100 yards at its widest.</p><p>Looking at all the debris on his property in the harsh light of day, it’s hard for Keith Buszmann to find the words.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/stalled-thunderstorm-drops-nearly-2-inches-of-rain-in-1-hour-on-twin-cities" title="Stalled thunderstorm drops nearly 2 inches of rain in 1 hour in Twin Cities" data-articleId="418506126" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Stalled_storm_drops_2_inches_of_rain_on__0_7526874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Stalled_storm_drops_2_inches_of_rain_on__0_7526874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Stalled_storm_drops_2_inches_of_rain_on__0_7526874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Stalled_storm_drops_2_inches_of_rain_on__0_7526874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Stalled_storm_drops_2_inches_of_rain_on__0_7526874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In just one hour, parts of the Twin Cities saw nearly 2 inches of rain thanks to a stalled storm." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stalled thunderstorm drops nearly 2 inches of rain in 1 hour in Twin Cities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A stalled thunderstorm dropped almost 2 inches of rain in one hour on the Twin Cities Tuesday, causing a Flash Flood Warning for the area.</p><p>Parts of eastern Hennepin County and western Ramsey County were placed under the flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.</p><p>The warning included the cities of Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Falcon Heights and St. Paul.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/cars-underwater-in-minneapolis-after-quick-burst-of-rain-tuesday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson)" title="Evan Olson uptown flash flooding_1563374371129.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cars underwater in Minneapolis after quick burst of rain Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/town-ball-chanhassen-red-birds-draw-from-past-to-build-vibrant-future"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/P%20CHAN%20RED%20BIRD%20HISTORY_00.00.43.05_1563328669174.png_7528105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P CHAN RED BIRD HISTORY_00.00.43.05_1563328669174.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Town Ball: Chanhassen Red Birds draw from past to build vibrant future</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ten-years-later-red-bulls-soldiers-killed-in-action-remembered"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/9%20P%20-%2010%20YEARS%20SINCE%20RED%20BULLS%20KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png_7528229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - 10 YEARS SINCE RED BULLS KILLED_00.00.18.13_1563330760512.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ten years later, ‘Red Bulls' soldiers killed in action remembered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hornets-interrupt-ian-leonard-s-fox-9-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_7527794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hornet_interrupts_Ian_Leonard_s_forecast_0_20190717014238"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hornets interrupt Ian Leonard's FOX 9 forecast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-minnesota-dhs-officials-rescind-resignations-another-quits" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/DHS%20commissioner%20etc_1563205082669.jpg_7523403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Human&#x20;Services&#x20;Commissioner&#x20;Tony&#x20;Lourey&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;resigned&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;following&#x20;the&#x20;resignations&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;two&#x20;top&#x20;deputies&#x2c;&#x20;Chuck&#x20;Johnson&#x20;&#x28;center&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Claire&#x20;Wilson&#x20;&#x28;right&#x29;&#x20;last&#x20;week&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 Minnesota DHS officials rescind resignations, another quits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/officials-greenline-service-stopped-due-to-mudslide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/17/light%20rail_1526594633776.JPG_5525389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/17/light%20rail_1526594633776.JPG_5525389_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/17/light%20rail_1526594633776.JPG_5525389_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/17/light%20rail_1526594633776.JPG_5525389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/05/17/light%20rail_1526594633776.JPG_5525389_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mudslide halts Green Line service on U of M campus</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/cars-underwater-in-minneapolis-after-quick-burst-of-rain-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/Evan%20Olson%20uptown%20flash%20flooding_1563374371129.jpg_7528990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cars&#x20;underwater&#x20;on&#x20;Garfield&#x20;Avenue&#x20;in&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;Tuesday&#x20;night&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Evan&#x20;Olson&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cars underwater in Minneapolis after quick burst of rain Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/minnesota-under-flash-flood-watch-tonight-more-storms-possible" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/weather_1563372598293_7529042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parts of Minnesota under Flash Flood Watch tonight, more storms possible</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wisconsin-shaped-cloud-looms-over-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/WIcloud_1563373495779_7529063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/WIcloud_1563373495779_7529063_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/WIcloud_1563373495779_7529063_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/WIcloud_1563373495779_7529063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/WIcloud_1563373495779_7529063_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Jarred&#x20;Pechacek" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> 