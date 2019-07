Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson) Cars underwater on Garfield Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday night. (Photo credit: Evan Olson)

- Flash flooding from a stalled thunderstorm left cars stranded in high water in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

The storm dropped nearly 2 inches of rain in one hour in the area.

FOX 9 viewers reported high water in the city's Wedge neighborhood, with one person sharing videos of cars underwater near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Lyndale Avenue as well as Garfield Avenue.

FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey witnessed flash flooding on East Calhoun Parkway near Bde Maka Ska.

More storms and rain are possible Wednesday. There's a slight severe risk for storms in the afternoon and evening, with large hail, damaging winds and torrential downpours possible.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7 p.m Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.

