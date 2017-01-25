Wednesday snow totals

- As expected the heaviest snow feel across Southern Minnesota. The storm is pulling away and metro totals are becoming set in stone, however, southeast Minnesota can possibly pick up a few more inches before its all said and done.

THE HALF FOOT CLUB

Check out the list below showing the ares of our state that received at least a 6 inches of snow as of noon Wednesday.

Here is a list of a few other totals from across southern parts of our state.

METRO TOTALS

The metro saw just enough snow to slow down the morning commute. Most locations checking in with totals between 1" and 2", with some higher amounts in some southern communities like Burnsville and lesser amounts in northern suburbs such as Maple Grove.