'March-u-ary' in full swing in Minnesota

- “March-u-ary” is in full swing here in the Gopher State.

Look for a possible high temp on Saturday in the welcome (for most of us) 40s. In fact, some optimistic bank thermometers may pop a 50 in Southern Minnesota.

The cause (or culprit if you like the cold) is a mild Pacific air mass that has settled over the mid-section of the USA.

“In Minnesota, we are used to a nice winter thaw, but it’s usually not this early," FOX 9 Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed said.

Saturday’s record high is 47 degrees. We’ll come close, with a predicted high in the low to mid 40s. For perspective, that’s an average high for early March.

All of this 2019 warmth is a far cry from one year ago, where we kicked off 2018 with single digit highs.

Don’t get too cozy, though, you warm weather lovers. “March-u-ary” won’t last long.

We're expected to drop to highs in the 30’s on Monday and Tuesday, and cool off to the more typical 20’s by mid-week. There's plenty of winter still ahead.