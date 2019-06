- For the first time since Sep. 19, 2018, the Twin Cities hit the 90 degrees Friday.

After several days of summer-like weather, changes are in the forecast.

Saturday is set to be another sunny and beautiful day with highs in the upper 80s, but by Sunday our temperatures are going to drop.

Highs Sunday forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s, with shower and thunderstorm chances.

Next week our temperatures head back to average with more rain and storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.