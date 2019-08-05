< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story422228417" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422228417" data-article-version="1.0">Severe storms likely Monday in Minnesota, western Wisconsin</h1>
</header> data-article-id="422228417" data-article-version="1.0">Severe storms likely Monday in Minnesota, western Wisconsin</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422228417" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Severe storms likely Monday in Minnesota, western Wisconsin&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/strong-to-severe-storms-likely-monday-in-minnesota-western-wisconsin" data-title="Severe storms likely Monday in Minnesota, western Wisconsin" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/strong-to-severe-storms-likely-monday-in-minnesota-western-wisconsin" addthis:title="Severe storms likely Monday in aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422228417-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422228417-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/severe%20risk%20Monday_1565012993875.jpg_7573340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422228417-0">
<img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>
</aside> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/severe%20risk%20Monday_1565012993875.jpg_7573340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422228417-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="severe risk Monday_1565012993875.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/severe%20thunderstorm%20watch%20monday_1565012994138.jpg_7573341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422228417-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="severe thunderstorm watch monday_1565012994138.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422228417-0" figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/severe%20risk%20Monday_1565012993875.jpg_7573340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="severe risk Monday_1565012993875.jpg.jpg"/>
</figure>
figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/severe%20thunderstorm%20watch%20monday_1565012994138.jpg_7573341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="severe thunderstorm watch monday_1565012994138.jpg.jpg"/>
</figure> div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:40AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:59AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 08:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422228417" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - Strong to severe storms are likely Monday in much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. </p><p>The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area, including the Twin Cities metro, until 3 p.m. </p><p>A warm and muggy day with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the sticky upper 60s will lay the groundwork for strong to severe thunderstorms to continue to be a threat as a cold front moves northwest to southeast through the day.</p><p>The greatest threat is located south of a line from Ladysmith, Wisconsin to the Twin Cities metro and Redwood Falls, Minnesota. The primary threat is damaging winds. Large hail, heavy rainfall and a couple of tornadoes are also possible. </p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Timing for severe storms</strong></span></p> <ul> <li>Now—1 p.m. for northern Minnesota</li> <li>10:30 a.m.—4 p.m. for the Twin Cities metro (if the morning storms currently north of the Twin Cities fade before they get to the metro, then we would likely wait until after 1 p.m. in the Twin Cities) </li> <li>2 p.m.—7 p.m. for southern Minnesota </li> </ul> <p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Threats</strong></span></p><p>Key threats: </p> <ul> <li>Damaging wind gusts (60+ mph)</li> </ul> <p>Secondary threats:</p> <ul> <li>Large hail (1-inch or greater)</li> <li>Isolated tornadoes</li> <li>Torrential downpours<br /> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story422228417 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story422228417 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-422228417",i="relatedHeadlines-422228417",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1641"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1641_MOD-AD-KMSP_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Twin Cities Metro under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 03:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Enhanced Risk of severe weather has moved south Monday afternoon, but the Twin Cities metro is still getting some isolated storms.</p><p>The overall forecast remains a bit unpredictable as a lone storm could bring more severe weather potential the rest of the day.</p><p>Quite likely, this storm muddies the waters, which may inhibit additional strong storms in the metro. However, more are developing to the northwest of the city now, so more is still possible. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/large-hail-falls-fast-in-northwest-twin-cities-metro" title="From golf ball-sized to grapefruit-sized, hail slams parts of Twin Cities metro" data-articleId="422286817" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/Parts_of_Twin_Cities_metro_see_baseball__0_7575028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/Parts_of_Twin_Cities_metro_see_baseball__0_7575028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/Parts_of_Twin_Cities_metro_see_baseball__0_7575028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/Parts_of_Twin_Cities_metro_see_baseball__0_7575028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/05/Parts_of_Twin_Cities_metro_see_baseball__0_7575028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parts of the Twin Cities metro saw baseball-sized hail in Monday's storm, particularly in Delano, Minnesota." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>From golf ball-sized to grapefruit-sized, hail slams parts of Twin Cities metro</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 01:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 03:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Golf-ball to even grapefruit-sized hail came down quickly as a storm moved across the Twin Cities metro Monday afternoon. </p><p>Watertown, which is west of the metro in Carver County, saw tennis ball-sized hall, causing damage to several vehicles.</p><p>Delano also saw its fair share of hail, with some measuring even four inches in diameter, such as those captured by viewer Lindsay Van Bergen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/july-finishes-warmer-and-wetter-than-average" title="July finishes warmer and wetter than average" data-articleId="421724958" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/JulyRecap_1564707129783_7567077_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/JulyRecap_1564707129783_7567077_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/JulyRecap_1564707129783_7567077_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/JulyRecap_1564707129783_7567077_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/01/JulyRecap_1564707129783_7567077_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>July finishes warmer and wetter than average</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 08:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 09:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To literally nobody’s surprise, July finished wetter than average. The Twin Cities officially compiled more than 6 inches of rain and added to our already water logged year. However, some parts of the Twin Cities experienced more than 8 inches of rain during the month. To date, we are now almost 7 inches above average for the year and already aren’t far off from the average precipitation for the entire year, and we’ve got 5 months to go. That said, now that we are entering what is typically known as the “dog days of summer”, frequent rains can dry up quickly and so can the topsoil. So while many of us want never ending sun (the farmers likely do to) be careful what you wish for.</p><p>What may come as a bit of a shock though is that we actually finished the month above average in temperature. That 115° heat index day aside, it was a fairly “cool” month for highs. We only experienced three 90°+ days, which is about a third of what is typical. We average 14 for the year and typically get the vast majority of them in July. That’s not saying that we won’t have another heatwave with all of August still left to go, but it’s just an interesting note considering we finished the month slightly above the norm. So if it wasn’t afternoon highs, then it was morning lows that once again did the most “damage” on our climate numbers. With lows consistently above the 1981-2010 climate average, it’s not a huge surprise that we were warm.</p><p>As for what August may hold… long-range forecasting models show an increased likelihood that the Upper Midwest will be below average. If this rings true, then it would be our only summer month this year that would fall under that category with both June and July finishing slightly above the norm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-parties-with-purpose-for-national-night-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/minneapolis%20nno_1565145260718.JPG_7577545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="minneapolis nno_1565145260718.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minneapolis ‘parties with purpose' for National Night Out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minnesota-truck-driver-starts-from-scratch-after-losing-possessions-livelihood-in-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - TRUCKER FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/morgan-takes-over-as-gophers-qb-with-annexstad-hurt"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_20190807015819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Morgan takes over as Gophers QB with Annexstad hurt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barron-wis-community-uses-national-night-out-to-heal-after-tumultuous-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Barron residents took a sigh of relief during National Night Out 2019. div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
header class="mod-header">
h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/9%20P%20-%20TRUCKER%20FIRE_00.00.00.21_1565143812431.png_7577524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Minnesota truck driver starts from scratch after losing possessions, livelihood in fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/morgan-takes-over-as-gophers-qb-with-annexstad-hurt" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/Gophers_stay_strong_despite_Annexstad_s__0_7577514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Morgan takes over as Gophers QB with Annexstad hurt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barron-wis-community-uses-national-night-out-to-heal-after-tumultuous-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/barron%20night%20out%20tease%20vo_KMSP2d6b_186.mp4_00.00.12.04_1565143956632.png_7577485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Barron&#x20;residents&#x20;took&#x20;a&#x20;sigh&#x20;of&#x20;relief&#x20;during&#x20;National&#x20;Night&#x20;Out&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Barron, Wis. community uses National Night Out to heal after tumultuous year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bride-defeats-brain-tumor-to-see-wedding-day-in-fairmont-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/06/couple_1565139147127_7577506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;MacKenzie&#x20;Carey&#x2c;&#x20;MacKenzie&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Nylene&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bride defeats brain tumor to see wedding day in Fairmont, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-man-yells-i-m-sorry-after-driving-over-officer-s-foot-at-believed-street-racing-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charges: Man yells 'I'm sorry' after driving over officer's foot at believed street racing site</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 