To literally nobody’s surprise, July finished wetter than average. The Twin Cities officially compiled more than 6 inches of rain and added to our already water logged year. However, some parts of the Twin Cities experienced more than 8 inches of rain during the month. To date, we are now almost 7 inches above average for the year and already aren’t far off from the average precipitation for the entire year, and we’ve got 5 months to go. That said, now that we are entering what is typically known as the “dog days of summer”, frequent rains can dry up quickly and so can the topsoil. So while many of us want never ending sun (the farmers likely do to) be careful what you wish for.

What may come as a bit of a shock though is that we actually finished the month above average in temperature. That 115° heat index day aside, it was a fairly “cool” month for highs. We only experienced three 90°+ days, which is about a third of what is typical. We average 14 for the year and typically get the vast majority of them in July. That’s not saying that we won’t have another heatwave with all of August still left to go, but it’s just an interesting note considering we finished the month slightly above the norm. So if it wasn’t afternoon highs, then it was morning lows that once again did the most “damage” on our climate numbers. With lows consistently above the 1981-2010 climate average, it’s not a huge surprise that we were warm.

As for what August may hold… long-range forecasting models show an increased likelihood that the Upper Midwest will be below average. If this rings true, then it would be our only summer month this year that would fall under that category with both June and July finishing slightly above the norm.