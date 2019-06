Storms rolled through Kandiyohi County in western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. (Photo credit: Thomas Rosengren) Storms rolled through Kandiyohi County in western Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. (Photo credit: Thomas Rosengren)

- There is a tornado warning for west central Dakota County and east central Scott County until 5:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prior Lake or 20 miles northwest of Northfield.

A warm and humid Tuesday afternoon has set the stage for strong storms to develop and roll across the region from the northwest to southeast now through the evening.

So far, the strongest storms have produced winds near 60 miles per hour and ping-pong ball-sized hail in parts of Stearns County.

The current trend has the first line of storms rolling into the Twin Cities metro around 4 p.m., but that will only happen if these storms stay together. Right now, the storms are weakening somewhat, but multiple waves of scattered thunderstorms are still expected through the evening.

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard is reminding people to stay sky aware if they have any outdoor plans later this afternoon and evening.

