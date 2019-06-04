< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410775204" data-article-version="1.0">Strong storms to roll NW to SE across region through Tuesday evening</h1>
</header> 04 2019 02:10PM (FOX 9) - There is a tornado warning for west central Dakota County and east central Scott County until 5:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prior Lake or 20 miles northwest of Northfield.

A warm and humid Tuesday afternoon has set the stage for strong storms to develop and roll across the region from the northwest to southeast now through the evening. 

So far, the strongest storms have produced winds near 60 miles per hour and ping-pong ball-sized hail in parts of Stearns County. 

The current trend has the first line of storms rolling into the Twin Cities metro around 4 p.m., but that will only happen if these storms stay together. Right now, the storms are weakening somewhat, but multiple waves of scattered thunderstorms are still expected through the evening. 

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard is reminding people to stay sky aware if they have any outdoor plans later this afternoon and evening.

Stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts, watches and warnings 24/7. Steamy afternoon will pave way for severe storms Tuesday

Posted Jun 04 2019 11:00AM CDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 11:22AM CDT

Strong storms are expected to erupt in the hot and sticky atmosphere Tuesday afternoon and evening. The northeast Twin Cities metro and northeast parts of the state are particularly at risk for severe weather. 

It will be a hot and muggy afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures well into the 80s and dew points climbing into the sticky upper 60s will lay the groundwork for strong to severe thunderstorms to erupt in the atmosphere later in the day. Storms are expected to move west to east through the evening and into the early overnight hours. 

The northeast metro through Duluth and northwestern Wisconsin have been upgraded to an enhanced risk of severe weather. There is a slight and marginal risk of severe weather in the rest of the state and parts of Wisconsin. Twin Cities see extremely wet and cool first 5 months of the year

By Cody Matz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 01 2019 10:14AM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 10:28AM CDT

We're finally rid of May, turning the calendar to June, and hopefully turning the page on a wet and cool pattern we have been entrenched in so far this year. 

The Twin Cities have now seen more than 15 inches of liquid precipitation since January 1st, which is the 4th most on record through the end of May. 

Nearly 7 inches of that fell just this last month alone with 15 of our 31 days in May coming in with measurable precipitation. 