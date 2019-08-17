< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Storms moving in from western Minnesota, expected in Twin Cities metro overnight Posted Aug 17 2019 08:40PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 17 2019 09:59PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 10:13PM CDT cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424370001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat1_1566092291868_7600669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424370001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="sat1_1566092291868.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat2_1566092292135_7600670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424370001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="sat2_1566092292135.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat3_1566092294935_7600671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424370001-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="sat3_1566092294935.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424370001-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img (FOX 9) - A cold front is sweeping across Minnesota and creating a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

Strong to severe storms have already moved into west Minnesota. Minnesota. This line of storms will continue to advance to the east overnight, bringing a threat of damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The Twin Cities metro can expect this line of storms between midnight and 4 a.m. Expect cloudy skies by late Sunday morning, but plenty of sunshine toward Sunday afternoon.

Areas to the west have already been hit by storms. In Ortonville, near the South Dakota border, Rachel Quist sent us a photo of quarter-sized hail.

In Appleton, Minnesota, where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect, Cari Weeding sent us a photo of dark clouds and lightning pushing through.

VIDEO: Storms roll through near Appleton, Minn. (Video from Cari Weeding)
— FOX 9 (@FOX9) August 18, 2019

For the most up-to-date weather, download the FOX 9 Weather App!

You'll also get the latest hourly, daily and 10-day forecasts, and the ability to sign up for push notifications when weather alerts are issued for your area.

There are versions for both iOS and Android devices, including a custom version designed for larger iPad screens. (Video from Cari Weeding) <a href="https://t.co/IRjzQAtXTM">pic.twitter.com/IRjzQAtXTM</a></p> — FOX 9 (@FOX9) <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX9/status/1162899896841560065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 18, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p><strong>For the most up-to-date weather, download the FOX 9 Weather <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="App" data-grammar-rule="CD_NN" data-wsc-lang="en_US">App</span>!</strong></p> <p>You'll also get the latest hourly, daily and 10-day forecasts, and the ability to sign up for push notifications when weather alerts are issued for your area.</p> <p>There are versions for both iOS and Android devices, including a custom version designed for larger iPad screens. Slight Risk of severe weather south of I-94, Enhanced Risk for south MN
Posted Aug 17 2019 10:35AM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 11:16AM CDT

Areas south of Interstate 94 - including parts of the metro - are under a Slight Risk of severe weather tonight, while southwestern Minnesota is under an Enhanced Risk.

Most of the day will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 60s. This lays the groundwork for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front starting in northwestern Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas. It will then spread eastward this evening and tonight.

While this will be the main threat scenario, there could be a couple of isolated storms that develop in southern Minnesota toward the dinner hour and tonight. These potential isolated storms would also run a severe risk. Large hail will be the main risk with the isolated storms initially, but once they congeal into a line, strong wind gusts to 70+ mph will be the main threat as the line quickly moves east. Just days away: Your 2019 State Fair weather trends
Posted Aug 15 2019 01:38PM CDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 07:54AM CDT

The Minnesota State Fair is right around the corner! Aside from the food, cute farm animals, and live music, a lot of people want to know what the weather will be like.

Will the fair bring sweltering heat and humidity? Or rain showers that will create an umbrella frenzy? Or maybe we'll be lucky and have comfortable temperatures?

For Aug. 17 through Sept. 2, the average high temperature is 79 degrees and the average low temperature is 60 degrees. Summer by the numbers: Twin Cities averaging fewer days above 90 degrees in 2019
Posted Aug 14 2019 07:04PM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 07:15PM CDT

Minnesotans may be wondering: Has it been less hot this year than in previous summers?

In 2019, the Twin Cities have only recorded four days with a temperature at or over 90 degrees.

In comparison, 2018's summer brought us a whopping 20 days over 90 degrees. c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-destroy-repair-shop-in-nowthen-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/9V%20FIRE%20TOTALS%20STORE%20IN%20NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png_7600760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9V FIRE TOTALS STORE IN NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire destroy repair shop in Nowthen, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brooklyn-park-police-work-to-build-trust-with-members-of-its-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/5V%20BROOKLYN%20PARK%20POLICE%20EVENT_00.00.32.29_1566094141669.png_7600733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5V BROOKLYN PARK POLICE EVENT_00.00.32.29_1566094141669.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brooklyn Park police work to build trust with members of its community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-moving-in-from-western-minnesota-expected-in-twin-cities-metro-overnight"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat1_1566092291868_7600669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="sat1_1566092291868.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Storms moving in from western Minnesota, expected in Twin Cities metro overnight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/greek-summer-festival-kicks-off-in-st-paul-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/Greek_Summer_Festival_2019_in_St__Paul___0_7599844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Greek_Summer_Festival_2019_in_St__Paul___0_20190817174003"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Greek Summer Festival kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brooklyn-park-police-work-to-build-trust-with-members-of-its-community" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/5V%20BROOKLYN%20PARK%20POLICE%20EVENT_00.00.32.29_1566094141669.png_7600733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/5V%20BROOKLYN%20PARK%20POLICE%20EVENT_00.00.32.29_1566094141669.png_7600733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/5V%20BROOKLYN%20PARK%20POLICE%20EVENT_00.00.32.29_1566094141669.png_7600733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/5V%20BROOKLYN%20PARK%20POLICE%20EVENT_00.00.32.29_1566094141669.png_7600733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/5V%20BROOKLYN%20PARK%20POLICE%20EVENT_00.00.32.29_1566094141669.png_7600733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Brooklyn Park police work to build trust with members of its community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-moving-in-from-western-minnesota-expected-in-twin-cities-metro-overnight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat1_1566092291868_7600669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat1_1566092291868_7600669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat1_1566092291868_7600669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat1_1566092291868_7600669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/sat1_1566092291868_7600669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Storms moving in from western Minnesota, expected in Twin Cities metro overnight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wolf-ambassador-at-minnesota-s-international-wolf-center-dies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/INTL%20WOLF%20CTR.%20_KMSP6d13_146.mxf_00.02.56.18_1566090181021.png_7600645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wolf ambassador Aidan at Minnesota's International Wolf Center dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-dead-after-being-thrown-from-vehicle-during-crash-in-maple-grove-wi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 dead after being thrown from vehicle during crash in Maple Grove, WI</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-stearns-county-sheriff-s-deputies-help-sick-farmer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/deputies%20help%20farmer_1566077531431.jpg_7600117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Stearns&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> 