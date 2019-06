- Strong storms are expected to erupt in the hot and sticky atmosphere Tuesday afternoon and evening. The northeast Twin Cities metro and northeast parts of the state are particularly at risk for severe weather.

It will be a hot and muggy afternoon Tuesday. Temperatures well into the 80s and dew points climbing into the sticky upper 60s will lay the groundwork for strong to severe thunderstorms to erupt in the atmosphere later in the day. Storms are expected to move west to east through the evening and into the early overnight hours.

The northeast metro through Duluth and northwestern Wisconsin have been upgraded to an enhanced risk of severe weather. There is a slight and marginal risk of severe weather in the rest of the state and parts of Wisconsin.

Severe weather is possible between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The key threats from these storms are damaging winds of 60-plus miles per hour and large hail.