data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has led to hazy skies in the Twin Cities metro Thursday and Friday. (Photo credit: Cody Matz/FOX 9)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has led to hazy skies in the Twin Cities metro Thursday and Friday. (Photo credit: Cody Matz/FOX 9)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410089196-410089402" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has led to hazy skies in the Twin Cities metro Thursday and Friday. (Photo credit: Cody Matz/FOX 9)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has led to hazy skies in the Twin Cities metro Thursday and Friday. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:15PM CDT</span></p> Smoke from the wildfires made for hazy skies in the metro over the last few days. </p><p>The air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma or other breathing conditions, children and teenagers, people who are working or playing sports outdoors and people who may be genetically more sentitive to ozone. </p><p>Officials are advising everyone to take certain precautions when the air quality is unhealthy, such as taking it easy, limiting physical activity outdoors, staying away from sources of air pollition like busy roads and wood fires. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>May 2019 brings unusually active tornadic stretch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Calling May 2019 active is just about the biggest understatement you can say. Between the record breaking rainfall and the hundreds of tornado reports over just the last few weeks, it’s been a doozy of a month for nearly half of the U.S. The other half of the country was quieter, but had issues of their own from record heat in parts of the Southeast, to continued snow and unusually chilly temps across the west.</p><p>Let’s focus on the tornadoes though that have been plaguing headlines for the last couple of weeks. During a 10-day stretch in fact, the national weather service issued 44 tornado watches and more than 600 tornado warnings as seen in the map above, courtesy of USTornadoes.com. Even for May standards, which is the most active tornadic time period for the U.S. on average, is a bit ridiculous.</p><p>It gets even crazier looking at the last 30 days. Patrick Marsh, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, tweeted out that we have entered rare territory. Only 4 other periods on record, since the National Weather Service started tracking tornadoes in the 1950s, has the U.S. experienced a 4 day period where there were at least 500 separate eyewitness reports of tornadoes. Some caution is needed with this stat though, is that not all of these will be confirmed tornadoes and some of these eyewitness reports will end up being from the same tornado.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-causes-hazy-sky-in-twin-cities-thursday" title="Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing hazy skies in Twin Cities Thursday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Canadian%20wildfire%20haze%20cody%20matz_1559223114198.jpg_7329132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sunrise in Eden Prairie, Minnesota Thursday morning amid smoke from wildfires in northern Canada. (Photo credit: Cody Matz)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing hazy skies in Twin Cities Thursday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:34AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Does the sky look a little hazy to you today? </p><p>Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has made its way to the upper Midwest, lending a hazy appearance to the sky in the Twin Cities metro Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. </p><p>NWS said the surface air quality in the Twin Cities should not be impacted because the smoke will remain elevated, meaning you will not be able to smell smoke when you step outside because it will all be above us. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-service-confirms-6-tornadoes-hit-southeast-minnesota-monday" title="Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes hit southeast Minnesota Monday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/farm%20damage%20tornado%204_1559162151324.jpg_7325169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South of Greenleafton, MN (Photo: NWS La Crosse)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weather service confirms 6 tornadoes hit southeast Minnesota Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 03:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service has confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Minnesota on Monday as part of a system that swept through the Midwest.</p><p>The weather service says three of those tornadoes in Fillmore County lasted only briefly but three others near Greenleafton, Minnesota, Charles City, Iowa, and Saratoga, Iowa had longer tracks. Both of the Iowa tornadoes were the highest rated at EF-1.</p><p>The storms caused damage to farms around the Minnesota-Iowa border. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/come-on-down-to-the-edina-art-fair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Edina Art Fair runs May 31-June 2" title="EDINA ART FAIR.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Come on down to the Edina Art Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/leap-of-faith-inmates-save-suicidal-man-with-laundry-cart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20CUSTODIAN%20SAVES%20INMATE_00.00.47.20_1559260294047.png_7333070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Inmate suicide attempt thwarted"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Leap of faith: Inmates save suicidal man with laundry cart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/liver-transplant-policy-fight-brews-in-courts-as-patients-await-life-saving-donations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/9%20P%20-%20NEW%20LIVER%20TRANSPLANT%20GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png_7333171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - NEW LIVER TRANSPLANT GUIDELINES_00.00.43.16_1559268179193.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Liver transplant policy fight brews in courts as patients await life-saving donations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-investigative-reporter-retires-after-38-years-at-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Jeff_Baillon_Headshot_1559252200200_7332161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jeff_Baillon_Headshot_1559252200200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 investigative reporter Jeff Baillon retires after 38 years at station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Clearwater&#x20;PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/smoke-from-canadian-wildfires-prompts-air-quality-alert-for-twin-cities-metro-southern-mn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/canadian%20wildfire%20smoke%20sunrise%20friday_1559322832106.jpg_7336632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke&#x20;from&#x20;wildfires&#x20;in&#x20;northern&#x20;Canada&#x20;has&#x20;led&#x20;to&#x20;hazy&#x20;skies&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Twin&#x20;Cities&#x20;metro&#x20;Thursday&#x20;and&#x20;Friday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Cody&#x20;Matz&#x2f;FOX&#x20;9&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompts air quality alert for Twin Cities metro, southern MN</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigating-homicide-in-south-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/28/minneapolis%20police%20generic_1467123210783_1494586_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating homicide in south Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mohamed-noors-defense-team-files-motion-to-allow-him-to-avoid-prison-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Hennepin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mohamed Noor's defense team files motion to allow him to avoid prison time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/come-on-down-to-the-edina-art-fair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/31/8V%20EDINA%20ART%20FAIR_00.00.03.05_1559312299404.png_7334959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Edina&#x20;Art&#x20;Fair&#x20;runs&#x20;May&#x20;31-June&#x20;2" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Come on down to the Edina Art Fair</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 