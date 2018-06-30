Severe weather risks in southeast MN as heat continues

- Friday's scorching temperatures are followed by a risk of severe weather Saturday in the Twin Cities and the southeastern half of Minnesota, as well as most of Wisconsin.

An enhanced risk of severe weather will hit the south-central part of the state and into Iowa.

Scattered storms will roll in this afternoon and evening, continuing through the night.

There is also an Enhanced risk of Flash Flooding in the south and southeast part of the state.

As far as temperatures, highs will stay in the 90s with dew points in the 70s.